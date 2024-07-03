Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 264.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

