Reliance (NYSE:RS) PT Lowered to $325.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $341.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

NYSE:RS opened at $282.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.76. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

