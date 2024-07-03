Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,937 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

