Reviewing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexxen International and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eventbrite 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nexxen International presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $9.93, suggesting a potential upside of 113.06%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nexxen International and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96% Eventbrite -5.47% -10.00% -1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexxen International and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.22 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -45.00 Eventbrite $326.13 million 1.39 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -24.53

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Eventbrite on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

