Reviewing Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) & G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Millennium Group International and G6 Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International $45.60 million 0.38 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A G6 Materials $1.55 million 0.80 -$2.72 million ($0.10) -0.63

This table compares Millennium Group International and G6 Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Millennium Group International has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Group International and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A G6 Materials -148.42% -296.11% -153.26%

Volatility and Risk

Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Millennium Group International beats G6 Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

