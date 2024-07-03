Reviewing Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63% Austin Gold N/A -35.82% -34.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Austin Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Austin Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 6.89 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.30 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.32) -3.38

Austin Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Osisko Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development



Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Austin Gold



Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

