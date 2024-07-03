Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $121.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

About Rheinmetall

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.