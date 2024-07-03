RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
