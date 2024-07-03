RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RMI stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

