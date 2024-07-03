Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 29,451,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 43,284,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

