RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLJ. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

