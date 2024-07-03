ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 10,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 34,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.