Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 285.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.90 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

