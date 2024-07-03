Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BIOX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $690.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bioceres Crop Solutions
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.