Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BIOX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $690.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.