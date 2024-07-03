SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) & Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Critical Analysis

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,531.26% -109.90% -72.78% Vitro Diagnostics -495.26% -1,020.38% -130.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SAB Biotherapeutics and Vitro Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Vitro Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 11.78 -$42.19 million N/A N/A Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$5.36 million ($2.36) -0.17

Vitro Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Vitro Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

