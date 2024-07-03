Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 283,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,579. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

