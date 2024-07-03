Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,702 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,219,136.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 over the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

