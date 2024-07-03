Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,071 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

