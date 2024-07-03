Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIT stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

