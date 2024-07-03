Saxon Interests Inc. Buys New Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 138,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 583,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 127,378 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 146,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.