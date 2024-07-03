Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 394.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

