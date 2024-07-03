Saxon Interests Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.12. The company has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

