Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $172,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $19,467,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $6,777,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

