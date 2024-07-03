Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $208,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.