Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWN opened at $151.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.51. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

