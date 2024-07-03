Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

