Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $189,000 Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Janus International Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Janus International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

