Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

