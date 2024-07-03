Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $18,845,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

