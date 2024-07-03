Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 662,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 351,216 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 783.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 484,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 429,396 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 358,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,506 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.16. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

