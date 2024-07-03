Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,420 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $6,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 182,221 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

