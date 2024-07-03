Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 772.0% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

