Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

