Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

UNG opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $946.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

