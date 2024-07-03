Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.