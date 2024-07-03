Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,865 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

