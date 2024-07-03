Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

