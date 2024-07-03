SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $71.42

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.42, but opened at $67.81. SEA shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 759,710 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

