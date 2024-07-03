SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,109 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

