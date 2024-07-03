SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 609,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,237,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,744,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

