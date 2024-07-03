SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

