SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $110,244,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

