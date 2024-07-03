SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,700 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after purchasing an additional 985,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 885,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 309,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.