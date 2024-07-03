SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE D opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.