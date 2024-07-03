SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21,903.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

