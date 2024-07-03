SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

