SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $365.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

