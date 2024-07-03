SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

