SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clorox by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Clorox by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CLX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

