SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after buying an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

